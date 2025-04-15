Jessica Biel still feels embarrassed by her '7th Heaven' audition.

The 43-year-old actress portrayed Mary Camden, an aspiring professional basketball player, in The WB drama series from 1996 to 2007, and she thought it would be a good idea to demonstrate the character's love of the sport by pretending to spin a ball on her finger during her try-out.

Jessica - who was 13 when she got the job - explained on a recent episode of the 'Catching Up With the Camdens' podcast - which is hosted by three of her on-screen siblings Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman: "The Mary character was spinning a basketball on her finger.

"So I did that in the audition without a basketball.

"What a choice. Like, who encouraged me to do that?

"I kind of still feel embarrassed about that, but, I don't know. Maybe it was effective.

"And I remember thinking, 'cool character,' because she's a basketball player, and I was an athlete. I was like 'Oh, I connect to this.'"

The show - which also starred the likes of Catherine Hicks and Barry Watson - scooped up many awards during the course of its run, including a TV Choice gong in 2002 for Drama/Action Adventure.

In a previous episode of the podcast, the 'Candy' star recalled the moment when she smashed her parents' car and almost hit her brother on the set.

She explained: "I popped the clutch in my parents' Subaru when I had my learner's permit, not my real license, and I flew backwards and reversed into Mackenzie's school trailer and busted it off its supports. Broke the computer.

"The computer got smashed, my parents’ car got smashed and I almost hit my brother."

However, Jessica decided to leave the show during its fifth season, but she did return for guest appearances.

Speaking about why she left, the 'Total Recall' actress told the 'Awards Chatter' podcast in May 2018: "You can only do so much with a particular character specifically on a show like that.

"We really had to sort of stay in the boundaries of a somewhat religious family and teaching lessons, and when ya know you're 16, 14, 15, 16, you get to a point when you're like, 'Oh man, I just want to do something different.'"