Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's son is already "an aspiring DJ".

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's son Silas is an 'aspiring DJ'

The 43-year-old actress and 44-year-old singer have sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, four, together and she admitted their eldest boy is already showing signs he could follow in his famous parents' footsteps with a career in the arts.

She told E! News: "My older one definitely has some interest in acting and music. He's just getting that kinda confidence, his own attitude is coming out.

"He's an aspiring DJ, he DJ'd his own 10th birthday party. He was working his party, and it was so fun.

"He mixes things from Jackson 5 to Justin, old school stuff, doo-wop stuff, everything."

However, she insisted she hasn't been showing her kids any of her own work.

She quipped: "My kids have seen nothing. If their friends are seeing my stuff, their parents should be fired. They shouldn't be watching this stuff!"

Jessica and Justin - who married in 2012 - have always sought to keep their kids out of the public eye, although they have made occasional appearances in public.

She recently told InStyle magazine: "It’s scary every time. But it’s also their life. And so it’s this really tricky, tricky thing to figure out, what’s appropriate.”

The actress stressed despite the occasional public outing, she remains firmly against introducing her sons to social media.

As for any future in the entertainment industry, Jessica hopes they’ll wait until adulthood.

She said about Silas: “If he was a kid actor, he’d probably work all the time.

“And when you’re 18 years old, you want to be a professional? Have at it. That’s your choice. That’s what I would like to hold on to, if possible, for him, you know?”

The actor also spoke about the pressure of raising a family in the public eye, noting privacy was one reason the family relocated from the West Coast.

She told the ‘Let’s Talk Off Camera’ podcast in 2024: “We get hammered (by the paparazzi) in the West Coast. That’s why we don’t live there anymore to try and create some normalcy.

“No disrespect to anyone who feels comfortable doing that – that’s just our family choice.

“Maybe it’s a mistake. I don’t know.”