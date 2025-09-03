Jessica Chastain has "got the hots" for statistics.

Jessica Chastain is studying at Harvard University

The 48-year-old actress is currently studying for her Master's degree in public administration at Harvard University, having previously graduated from The Juilliard School as an actress.

Explaining why she decided to go back to school, she told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: "I was just wanting to learn new things.

"And you know what? My favorite class ended up being quantitative methods, which is like statistics.

"And at Juilliard, you know, we never... As theater nerds we never got to learn stuff like that.

"So I am a secret nerd. I got the hots for, like, scatter graphs and, like, bell curves."

The Molly's Game star is studying at the university's John F. Kennedy School of Government, and has two semesters left of the "mid-career programme".

Looking to the future after her degree, she quipped: "My goal is to take over the world."

Jessica is loving life back at school, but she acknowledged her college experience has been different from her classmates.

She joked: "My dorm was the Charles Hotel. My RA was housekeeping."

Meanwhile, Jessica previously revealed she's still been "trying to learn Italian" for her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who she married in 2017.

The couple have two children, daughter Giulietta and son Augustus, together and the actress famously gave their girl a shoutout in Italian when she won the Best Actress Oscar in 2022 for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

However, she admitted she has not mastered the language and is still trying her best to become fluent she can converse with her spouse in his mother tongue.

Speaking to Italian publication IO Donna, she said: "I tried and I’m still trying to learn Italian, since it’s part of my family, but I still don’t feel confident enough to speak without difficulty.

"I also studied four years of French in high school, alas I don’t remember anything. In the public school system in the United States, unfortunately, you don’t learn much."