Jessica Simpson loved working with Kim Kardashian on 'All's Fair'.

Jessica Simpson stars in the legal drama

The 44-year-old beauty stars in one episode of the Ryan Murphy-created drama series - which also features the likes of Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close - and Jessica has revealed that she relished the experience of working with her showbiz pal.

Jessica told 'Extra': "I did an episode of ‘All's Fair,’ and what a show! I mean, great cast. It is so fun … I didn't want it to end, like, I was so grateful that Ryan Murphy thought of me."

Asked how she was cast in the show, Jessica replied: "Just his people called my people.

"Also, like, I'm friends with Kim. I don't know if it was her idea at all, but definitely, I was glad she was on set and we had scenes together."

Jessica also relished the experience of working with Naomi Watts and revealed that her role is "very crazy".

She said: "It was amazing.

"I mean, Naomi Watts, like, we all had a blast ... and the director, Anthony Hemingway, he made me feel so comfortable being crazy, because my role is very crazy."

Meanwhile, Glenn Close recently heaped praise on Kim, describing her co-star as a "very brilliant woman".

The 78-year-old actress revealed that she enjoyed spending time with the brunette beauty.

Recalling their first meeting, Glenn told DailyMail.com: "I was curious. I couldn't wait to meet her.

"I had never done a Ryan Murphy show before, which is a whole other universe, and I think she would be surprised at how I was. I had to find my feet."

Glenn has worked with some of Hollywood's biggest names during her career. But the actress didn't feel it necessary to offer any advice to Kim.

She said: "I would not presume to give Kim Kardashian advice. I think she's a very, very brilliant woman. I think she could choose to do anything she wants.

"Frankly, if she wants to be an actress, that's one road. But she could be. She's a great executive. She's a great businesswoman. She's a very, very involved mother. She's getting her law degree. So, I think she has huge potential and that she's fulfilled already as a woman."