Jessie J cried 'happy and scared tears' after last show before breast cancer surgery

The 37-year-old pop star told fans she sat in her two-year-old son Sky's room having a "needed and well-earned cry" following her performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday night (15.06.25).

Jessie, who went public with her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month, wrote on her Instagram Story: "If you ever wonder what I do after a show.

"First I went to dinner with some beautiful inspiring friends and now I've got home, showered first, oilatum cream thick on my face so I look like Mrs Doubtfire.

"While the house is dark and everyone is asleep. I've unpacked my bags, done some house chores, washed Sky's cup and put washing away.

"Now I'm sitting in the Skys room just staring at him. Having a needed a well earned cry. Happy and scared tears. This boy. My whole heart. What a special day today was. (sic)"

Jessie also shared a backstage before-and-after video montage from her Capital performance.

At the end of the clip, she said: "I just feel so grateful. That is the feeling I feel."

Jessie admitted her Capital gig was one of her "favourite shows" she has ever performed.

And she captioned the video: "One of my favourite shows I have ever done in the past 15 years of this beautiful crazy life of mine. Wow.

"The love 80,000 people showed me yesterday was the exact definition of [heart and power eomjis] Thank you. I will never forget that moment ever. I am so lucky to feel that support. And anyone else going through cancer right now. I am sharing it with you. I’m throwing hands at my cancer and yours.

Key word - Grateful [hug emoji] LIVING MY BREAST LIFE BABY

I cried watching this."

During the show, she told the crowd: "Today, this show is my last show before I go to beat breast cancer.

"So it's so special to me you have no idea. I feel so special to be from the UK, to be an honest person and say how you feel.

"This is my last show before go treatment and all the things It's the most special thing and I'm so grateful for this life, for you guys, for my career, to my, my son. My partner, my parents.

"My family, my band, my crew. We are so lucky, we have so much to live for, so much joy, so much, so many things to do."