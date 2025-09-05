Jessie J is "feeling really positive" amid her ongoing health battle.

Jessie J is set to attend Radio 2 In The Park

The 37-year-old pop star underwent surgery for early-stage breast cancer in June, but DJ Scott Mills has revealed that Jessie plans to attend Radio 2 In The Park in Essex, south-east England, over the weekend.

Scott told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Jessie was listening to my show, and she was like, ‘Thanks for playing the new song, I’ll see you in Chelmsford’.

"She’s all right and she is feeling really positive."

Jessie previously postponed her UK tour due to her health troubles. But Scott is pleased that she'll be attending the upcoming event.

He said: "She just needs to focus on her health and then feel ready for the tour. But it is amazing that she’s going to do Chelmsford. It’s a homecoming. I’m definitely not missing that."

In August, Jessie revealed that she's set to undergo another surgery later this year.

The chart-topping singer confirmed via social media that she's set for another operation before the end of 2025.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Jessie - who has son Sky, two, with Chanan Colman - shared: "I can rest, parent AND release new music.

"I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.

"Another surgery needed this year.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"Raising a toddler.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"Releasing new music.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"It will look different to what I had planned but that’s life, things change and either we panic and get mad that it isn’t what is was going to be, or we ADAPT.

"I’m just flowing with life. Learning about who I am in motherhood and when my health goes left unexpectedly. (sic)"

Jessie remains ambitious and is now looking to the future with optimism.

The singer said: "I’m still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way. But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment.

"Instead of stopping and disappearing and waiting for the timing to be perfect to release music again.

"I am choosing to carry on.

"Life is layered and has highs and lows and we just have to keep living through all of it, the best we can.

"So here I am. LIVING. [tears and sunset emojis] (sic)"