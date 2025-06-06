Jessie J has thanked her fans for their outpouring of "love and support" following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Jessie J is thankful for all the support she's been given after her breast cancer diagnosis

The 37-year-old pop star went public with her health issues earlier this week revealing she is battling an "early" form of the disease and is currently undergoing tests before surgery later in the year - and she now has expressed her gratitude to everyone who has reached out to her since she explained her situation.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "So grateful for all the love and support and kindness from everyone who has reached out to me in the last two days."

Jessie - who is mother to two-year-old son Sky with basketball star Chanan Colman - previously revealed she was given the diagnosis prior to the release of her single, 'New Secrets' on April 25 and she has been "in and out of tests" since.

She said in an Instagram video: "Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word 'early'.

"Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."

Jessie went "back and forth" with herself about whether she should share her news, due to there being "lots of opinions outside".

However, the 'Who You Are' singer felt she should tell all, particularly because of the name of her latest single, 'No Secrets', which was inspired by a miscarriage she had in 2021.

She said: "To get diagnosed with this, as I’m putting out a song called ‘No Secrets’ right before a song called ‘Living My Best Life,’ which was all pre-planned before I found out about this, I mean you can’t make it up.

"I just wanted to be open and share it - one, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough.

"I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me, with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories.

"I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse. That’s the bit that kills me."

Jessie is still planning to perform at this year's Capital Summertime Ball on June 15 at London's Wembley Stadium, but afterwards she will undergo surgery and "disappear for a bit".

She said: "It wasn't something I'd planned, but yeah. I’m getting to keep my nipples, that’s good. It’s a weird topic and a weird situation.

"I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t*ts and more music."

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker joked: "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job."