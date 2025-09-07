Jessie J was emotional as she returned to the stage for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer.

Jessie J makes emotional return to the stage after cancer surgery

The 37-year-old pop star underwent surgery for early-stage breast cancer in June, and during her performance at Radio 2 In The Park in Essex, south-east England, over the weekend, she told fans how much it meant to her to get back on stage.

According to The Sun, she said: "Some of you may know, some of you may not know, but I had breast cancer surgery 11 weeks ago today.

“And the last show I did, I had no idea what was gonna happen, and I'm still very much in the recovery process, but I'm definitely not ready for Babins.

"I mean, I am, but my doctors are like "calm down, girl". Do you know what I mean, you can take the girl out of Essex, put her back in to Essex.

"But I'm just so grateful to be here, you have no idea how grateful I am to see so many of you singing along after all these years.

"It truly feels like I'm a little kid. Still doing what I love."

Jessie also brought her two-year-old son Sky on stage, telling fans: "And another special thing that's happening today is that my son is seeing me sing on stage for the first time."

She then performed new track Living My Best Life and said: “What this song's about, I was diagnosed literally two weeks before this song was released, and everyone said, ‘let's stop, let's just put everything on hold’ and I said, ‘that's not what life's about’.

"Life is about standing in the storm but holding up your umbrella and just keep moving forward.

"And music, I don't know about you guys, but for me, music is a healer.

"Music is the thing that keeps me wanting to wake up in the morning and just makes me excited about life.

"And I'm grateful that I can make music that can give other people something that they might need on a hard day or a good day.

"So this song is called Living My Best Life, and that is what I'm doing every single day.

"Cause we never know when our last day will be, so soak this up, hug the people you love hard."