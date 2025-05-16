Jessie J's son loves her music.

Jessie J on Heart Breakfast

The 37-year-old singer and her basketball star boyfriend Chanan Colman, 41, welcomed their two-year-old son Sky into the world in 2023.

And when Jessie is singing or playing her music, or is watching a music video that she needs to approve in the same room as her little bundle of joy and others, Sky demands everyone to stop what they are doing and listen to his mom perform.

Speaking on the UK radio station Heart's breakfast show to hosts Jamie Theakston, 54, and Amanda Holden, 54, on Friday (16.05.25), the 'Price Tag' hitmaker revealed: "He loves it. And every time I play any of my own music like if I’m watching a video that I’ve got to sign off on or if I’m singing, he looks to everyone else in the room to make sure they are listening.

"So, he goes ‘Mummy’s singing’ and he’s just looking around like ‘Mummy’s singing!’"

Amanda then quipped: "He’d be a good manager!"

And Jamie gushed: "That is so cute."

Agreeing with Jamie, Jessie - who suffered a miscarriage in 2021, which inspired her to write the song 'No Secrets' - said: "It’s so cute and we sing together now and he’s so clever.

"I put him down last night and ever since he was born, I’ve sung ‘Sky and Mummy going to sleep, Sky and Mummy going to sleep’ just on repeat.

"And now he sings it to me!"

Jessie - whose real name is Jessica Cornish - has released a new "timeless, classic, 80s" single called 'Living My Best Life', which she wrote with Grammy-winner Ryan Tedder, and it follows the release of 'No Secrets', which came out in April.

The 'Domino' singer had the song stored in her phone for "five years" before it was released due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which began in 2020.

Jessie admitted: "'Living My Best Life’ I actually wrote with Ryan Tedder in Covid in 2020. So, I’ve had this song in my phone for five years.

"And it’s stood the test of time so I’m like let’s keep going with it and hope that it holds on for at least another 10 years.

"So yeah, I wrote this when the world was just in a weird place, and everyone was mass buying toilet roll and wearing helmets to the shop."

Explaining why Jessie left it five years before she released 'Living My Best Life', the star said: "Sometimes every now and then the pictures pop up.

"And I mean, obviously, it was so sad and so much heartbreak across the world, but it was funny watching people just try and survive something that we couldn’t understand at all.

"But yeah, I just wanted to write a song that made you feel good and happy and want to run around basically. And I was like this song can happen when Covid has finished."