Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero died of severe pneumonia.

The stylist - who worked with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez - passed away in February, aged 34, and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has now confirmed his cause of death.

A report from the Medical Examiner shows that Guerrero contracted a lung infection called Cryptococcosis prior to passing away.

The report also cited Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome - a life-threatening condition caused by HIV - as a secondary cause of death. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome can lead to a weakened immune system.

Guerrero's manner of death is stated as natural.

The stylist worked with a host of big-name celebrities during his career, and Jennifer Lopez - one of his former clients - previously took to social media to pay a glowing tribute to him.

Jennifer wrote on Instagram:

"It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did. I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair.

"I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you. Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel… [broken-heart emoji] (sic)"

Scott Barnes, Jennifer's make-up artist, also took to social media to pay tribute to the stylist.

Alongside a tribute video, Scott wrote Instagram: "I can’t believe I was just working with him in Dubai and now he’s gone. Many prayers to his family during this time."