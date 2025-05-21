Jimmy Kimmel has become a grandfather.

Jimmy Kimmel is a grandfather

The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' late show host, 57, has revealed he cancelled Monday's (20.05.25) episode because his eldest daughter Katie Kimmel, 33, had gone into labor, and has given birth to her first child.

Speaking on his show programme the following night, he said: "I am the host of the show. Thank you, thank you for coming, thank you for watching, thank you for joining us here in Hollywood.

"We are back to work after an extra day off. You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn't because my daughter [Katie] had a baby last night."

Katie - who Jimmy shares with ex-wife Gina, along with their 31-year-old son Kevin - and her husband Will Logson have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Jamie also has daughter Jane, 10, and son Billy, eight, with his current wife Molly McNearney.

He quipped: "My oldest daughter – you know, people don't realise, people that know I have two little kids, they don't know I have to older kids.

"My oldest daughter, she's 83-years-old. Her name is Katie. Katie and her husband Will had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night.

"So I decided to be there instead here."

Katie and Will secretly got married in September 2020 in Las Vegas during the COVID-19 pandemic, and had a second ceremony exactly one year later in front of their family and friends.

In 2021, Jimmy told 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "She actually turned 30 two weeks ago, which is strange to have a 30-year-old daughter.

"And she is getting married this weekend, as a matter of fact, which is a big deal."

However, after being congratulated by host Ellen, he jokingly pointed out he hasn't done anything to deserve the remarks.

He quipped: "People keep saying congratulations. I don't know what I'm being congratulated for.

"Congratulations on raising a human that is attractive enough to be taken by one person. It's not like we were trying to get rid of her, you know?

"It's not like we're selling a houseboat on eBay or something like that. But I guess congratulations is the thing."