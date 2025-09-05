Former US President Joe Biden has undergone surgery for skin cancer.

Joe Biden has undergone surgery for skin cancer

A spokesperson for the 82-year-old politician has confirmed Biden underwent a Mohs procedure - an operation used to treat the two most common form of skin cancers by removing the affected layers of skin - after he was pictured leaving a church in Delaware with a large wound on his head.

The representative confirmed to PEOPLE that Biden underwent the procedure recently but didn't provide any further details.

The former president was previously treated for skin cancer during his time in the White House when he had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest in February 2023.

White House medic Dr. Kevin O'Connor revealed the lesion was discovered during a routine examination and was successfully removed.

In a letter, he wrote: "s expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed ...

"They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal."

Biden also confirmed in May that he has been diagnosed with a form of prostate cancer which has metastasized to his bones.

A statement from his office explained: "“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

"On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

In a statement posted on X, Biden went on to write: "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, [wife] Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Biden's wife Dr Jill Biden has also endured her own battle with cancer. She underwent surgery in January 2023 to remove cancerous lesions removed from above her eye and from her chest.

Biden's son Beau Biden died in 2015 aged 46 after a battle with brain cancer.