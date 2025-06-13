John Cleese has learned to be critical of himself throughout his career.

The 85-year-old comedy legend felt confident like never before after reading the script for Fawlty Towers: The Play at London's Apollo Theatre in 2024, but John feels he has to be "self-deprecating" - even more so in the UK - because he does not want people to brand him as "cocky".

John told the new issue of Candis magazine: "To be honest, I was more confident about it than almost anything I've ever done.

"But life has taught me to be self-deprecating, particularly in the UK; otherwise you're accused of being a bit cocky and you get slapped down."

John thinks the production - which adapted three episodes of the much-loved BBC sitcom, The Hotel Inspectors, The Germans and Communication Problems - works because it is a "farce", which he thinks causes the show to be "universal and timeless".

He explained: "I remember reading the finished script and thinking it was really funny.

"And the English do love farce. Think Ben Travers. Think Brian Rix and Ray Cooney. Look at the success of Noises Off and One Man, Two Guvnors.

"Farce is universal and timeless."

Elsewhere, John blamed his late mom Muriel for causing him to make "bad choices with women" as an adult.

The actor - who has had four wives, including his current spouse Jennifer Wade - said: "I developed an ingrained habit of walking on eggshells when dealing with her.

"If you start life like that, you're likely to make bad choices with women when you're an adult."

In 2008, John paid his third wife, Alyce Eichelberger, £15 million in cash and assets, as well as an extra £600,000 a year for seven years in their divorce settlement.

And he thinks it is unfair that when they both die, her children, Martin and Clinton, would inherit more money than his children.

John - who has Cynthia with his first wife, Fawlty Towers co-writer Connie Booth, and Camilla with his second wife Barbara Trentham - said: "What I find so unfair is that, if we both died today, her children would inherit much more than mine.

"On the other hand, think what I'd have had to pay her if she had contributed anything to the relationship like children. Or a conversation."