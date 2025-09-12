John Leguizamo ended his feud with Patrick Swayze in a "polite way" before the actor's death in 2009.

The pair famously fell out while making 1995 movie To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar but John has now revealed they eventually put the bad blood behind them through a series of letters which was passed between their publicists.

He told PEOPLE: "We were never in the same location, so that was kind of difficult. I'm a New Yorker and he was West Coast.

"But we did contact each other through letters and publicists; the polite way of doing it. And we made up. It would've been better in person, obviously."

John previously opened up about the spat with Swayze - who died aged 57 in 2009 after a battle with pancreatic cancer - in his book Pimps, Hos, Playa Hatas, and All the Rest of My Hollywood Friends: My Life, revealing the pair almost got into a physical fight after falling out.

He recently expanded on their tempestuous relationship admitting the actir was "insecure", "neurotic" and "difficult" to work with.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live', the host said: "All I hear about Patrick Swayze was just what an absolute angel he was" and Leguizamo replied: "Hmm, that’s different than what I experienced ... Rest in peace, I love him. He was just neurotic. And I’m neurotic too, but I don’t know, he was just – it was difficult working with him."

The actor went on to admit he got on much better with fellow co-star Wesley Snipes, adding: "[Swayze was] just neurotic, maybe a tiny bit insecure. And then Wesley [Snipes] and I, we vibed, ‘cause, you know, we’re people of colour, and we’ve got each other."

He went on to reveal Swayze wasn't a fan of his colleague's acting style. Leguizamo said: "I’m also like an improviser, and he didn’t like that. He couldn’t keep up with it, and it would make him mad and upset sometimes.

"He’d be like, ‘Are you gonna say a line like that?’ I go, ‘You know me, I’m gonna do me. I’m gonna just keep making up lines.’ He goes, ‘Well, can you just say the line the way it is?’ I go, ‘I can’t.’ And the director didn’t want me to."