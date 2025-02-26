John Lithgow is to star as Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' reboot series.

John Lithgow is to star as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter reboot series

The 79-year-old actor - who is known for his roles in 'Dexter' and 'The Crown' - had been rumoured to be taking on the role of the Hogwarts headmaster in the upcoming HBO adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical book series but he has now confirmed the news himself, even though he admitted that it was not an "easy decision" to make.

He told ScreenRant: "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited.

"Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

It is not yet known who will join the Tony Award-winning actor will be joined by in the cast as the book series - which was published between 1997 and 2007 - is brought to the screen for the second time.

From 2001 until 2011, Daniel Radcliffe starred in the titular role of the boy wizard, with Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively.

Richard Harris played Professor Dumbledore for the first two films and once he had passed away, Sir Michael Gambon took on the part for the rest of the series.

In September last year, an open casting call was launched to find a new trio to take on the parts of the main trio.

The casting call read: "We are currently only able to consider children who are aged 9-11 in April 2025, and a resident of the UK or Ireland.

"Please only apply if you meet the brief."

It was previously claimed that Sir Mark Rylance was wanted by producers to take on the role of Dumbledore.

According to Variety, the 'Wolf Hall' actor was "top of the casting wishlist" for the show and Warner Bros. had "reached out" to the star to "gauge interest and availability".