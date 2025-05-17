John Lydon rarely goes to restaurants because he can't smoke in them.

John Lydon doesn't go to restaurants

The Public Image Ltd frontman lives in Los Angeles and admitted he prefers his friends to visit him for lunch rather than go out somewhere because eateries don't allow cigarettes inside and the wildfires earlier this year has meant even more restrictions have been brought in.

Discussing a typical lunchtime, he told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "If I’m seeing friends they’ll come here as I’ve gone off the restaurants since all the smoking bans, and since the fires you can’t even smoke outside now."

The 69-year-old rocker's beloved wife Nora Forster died from Alzheimer's in 2023 at the age of 80, and since her passing, John has "lost inerest" in cooking, though he's slowly started to look after himself again.

He said: "In the years leading up to Nora’s death, I used to take great pleasure in considering her diet and preparing her breakfast, but since it’s been just me, I’ve lost interest in cooking.

"I went through a stage of just eating a tin of ravioli first thing, but a bit of time has passed now so I’m looking after myself better."

The former Sex Pistols singer likes to wind down by listening to music, but sadly lost the majority of his record collection in a fire some time ago.

He said: "I’ll just play music at the end of the day, but not on Spotify, obviously. I love the physicality of a record although most of my collection got burnt in a fire in London.

"Before she died Nora cancelled the insurance as she thought it was a waste of money, then six weeks later a spin dryer caught fire and burnt out the whole kitchen plus three quarters of my record collection."

While John is usually in bed by 9pm, he doesn't necessarily go to sleep then as it is a good time for him to write new music.

He explained: "I don’t stay up late or go to bars or nightclubs – what’s the point? I go to bed early, though that doesn’t mean I go to sleep early.

"I like to rummage through my thoughts before I finally pass out, then my thoughts gradually waft into dreams, which is when I write my best songs.

"I babble thoughts into a tape recorder, then in the morning I’ll replay it and be amazed by what was going on in my head."