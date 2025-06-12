John Mulaney says his family have received threats over Olivia Munn's comments about Ms. Rachel.

John Mulaney has defended his wife Olivia Munn from threats

The Everybody's Live host has hit out at people who have targeted his wife and their young kids Malcolm, three, and Mei, eight months, after Olivia admitted the YouTuber isn't a regular presence in their household.

On Wednesday (11.06.25), John wrote on his Instagram Story: "An innocent comment my wife Olivia Munn made about what children's programs we like has somehow - unbelievably - been conflated with not caring about the deaths of children in Gaza.

"Because of this, my wife and my two kids are now receiving violent and threatening comments and messages in her DMs.

"This is absolutely insane and needs to stop. The people doing this are so wildly out of line and so unhelpful to any conversation.

"You took a nothing comment to a dark and dangerous place. This kind of behavior isn't activism."

Over the weekend, the Your Friends and Neighbors actress insisted she wasn't a fan of her kids watching cartoons, or the YouTube star.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "I know kids love [Ms. Rachel], but the thing is, if I can't watch it, I'm not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy. These kid shows drive me crazy.

"Malcolm asked for Blue's Clues [recently], and I don't know who showed him Blue's Clues, but they are on my s*** list now.

"I said, 'Hell no. Not in my house.' John got him into the Spider-Man cartoons, which is not interesting to me."

The publication has since removed the interview for unknown reasons.

Ms. Rachel - who has made calls for humanitarian aid to be sent to help children in Gaza - responded to headlines focused on Olivia's comment.

She commented on Instagram: “I'd rather you cover my advocacy for kids in Gaza.”

The social media star clarified that she wasn't addressing Olivia, adding that she doesn't "care that she doesn't want to watch the show", and sent "all my love to her and her family".

Olivia later admitted she "never anticipated" the direction her comments took.

She wrote on her own Instagram Story: "My comments were never meant to diminish the joy, comfort and impact she brings to so many families.

“I don't want something taken out of context to be a moment that steals even a minute of joy for anyone.”