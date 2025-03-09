John Mulaney "doesn't think" about his sobriety on a daily basis.

John Mulaney 'doesn't think' about his sobriety on a daily basis

The 42-year-old comedian has been clean for over four years and while his abstinence isn't constantly on his mind, he does try to think about how it can be a "bigger turn" than simply cutting out alcohol and pills.

Speaking on 'CBS News Sunday Morning', he said: "I don't think about cocaine, opioids and benzodiazepine every day. I acknowledge that I understand the vigilance I need.

"But I don't think about it every day. I don't. I do think about the ways that I can lead my life to perhaps never feel the kind of strain that got me there.

"So, yeah, sobriety maybe a bigger turn than just abstaining from the chemicals, yeah, I definitely think about that."

The former Saturday Night Live' star is married to 'Newsroom' actress Olivia Munn, 44, and admitted that seeing how she has used her public platform to raise awareness of cancer since her own diagnosis April 2023 has been an "astonishing" thing to watch.

He said: "There's this lifetime risk assessment that is really the only reason her cancer was discovered and seeing so many women publicly and privately come to her, they discovered how high their risk was from that. It's astonishing.

"I have this feeling a lot of times. I go 'I can't believe I know this person, let alone have married her."

John has Malcom, three, and four-month-old Méi with Olivia - who was given the all-clear after she underwent a double mastectomy - and admitted that he is more "in the world" now since becoming a dad.

He said: "I'm in the world now that I'm a father. My head was my only home before that. When my son was born, my first thought was 'Ahh there you are!'

"When my daughter was born, it was like - not to sound all woo - 'I've met you before'.We have collided some other time."