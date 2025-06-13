John Stamos "doesn't know who he would be" without the Beach Boys.

The 61-year-old actor occasionally performed in concert with the legendary rock band, but following the death of member Brian Wilson - who passed away on Wednesday (11.06.25) at the age of 82 - he has admitted that "life would have been a mistake" without him.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I was...Mike and I were together when we got the text and I had to tell him. Without Brian Wilson, life would be a mistake.

"I mean, his music has been part of my DNA. The beauty and the happiness and the joy and the optimism and the positivity that I have gotten from their music has made who I am.

"Just the benefits that my family have gotten. Since the beginning, they used to insist that I bring my parents on the road. I just, I don't know what I would be without the Beach Boys."

The former Full House star - who also sang lead vocals on a new version of their track Forever for their 1992 album Summer in Paradise - initially paid tribute to Brian shortly after the news of his passing broke with a social media post.

He wrote on Instagram: "Brian Wilson didn’t just soundtrack my life… he filled it with color, with wonder, with some of the most unforgettable, emotional, joyful moments I’ve ever known,” Stamos wrote in a lengthy post. “It’s hard to put into words what it meant to stand beside him, laugh with him, play his music with him. Brian wasn’t just a musical genius, he was a gentle, soulful, funny, complex, beautiful man."

Brian's family confirmed the late star's passing earlier this week by posting a message on his official Instagram page.

It read: "Our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. "We are at a loss for words right now. "Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love and Mercy."

The Beach Boys added in a statement: "The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure.

"Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound.

"The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever. His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own.

"Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom—music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities.

"We are heartbroken by his passing. We will continue to cherish the timeless music we made together and the joy he brought to millions over the decades. "And while we will miss him deeply, his legacy will live on through his songs and in our memories. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and his loved ones during this difficult time."