Christine McGuinness has said JoJo Siwa shouldn’t need to “explain” her sexuality amid her budding romance with Chris Hughes.

The 22-year-old social media personality struck up a relationship with the 32-year-old TV star during their time on Celebrity Big Brother even though she had previously identified as lesbian.

Now, Christine - who split from her husband Paddy McGuinness in 2022 and has also dated women - has defended JoJo and insisted she doesn’t have to clarify her sexuality.

Speaking on her Situationships podcast, Chrstine, 37, said: “Let them live. I've sort of gone through, not that situation, but similar.

“Being in the public eye and feeling the need to explain your sexuality which I don't think anyone needs to at all. JoJo is so young, she's growing and learning like we all are. Life changes.

“One of the best things about being an adult is that you can change your mind at any time. JoJo, I think she's always been open about the fact she's queer and that's how she refers to herself.

“She loves whoever she loves and it's not necessarily about gender. Although I don't put a label on myself, it kind of is how I feel.”

Christine admitted some of JoJo’s fans may feel “let down” now that she is dating a man.

She said: “Because she's been out there so much as an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, I think some of them feel let down that she's now.”

Christine voiced her frustration over JoJo’s love life being made public due to her high profile.

She explained: “I just think, it's not anybody's business. It's called private life for a reason.

“People think you're in the public eye and we're entitled to know what you're up to. I've had it the last couple of years and it's not nice.

“Sexuality has been a big part of it and it shouldn't be. Too people have met and they're really happy and they're exploring whether it's a friendship or a relationship.”

JoJo recent emphasised she “doesn’t need to explain [herself]” amid her relationship with Chris.

She told E! News: “I don't need to explain myself because I feel so in the right position.

“I feel so content with my happiness, and I feel so relaxed and at ease with where I'm at. I feel so happy and peaceful that the love I feel is so real and so in front of me.”