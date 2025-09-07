JoJo Siwa is already planning her wedding to Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa planning wedding to Chris Hughes

The 22-year-old singer and the 32-year-old reality TV star started dating after meeting on Celebrity Big Brother this year and JoJo admitted things are so serious that she has already decided on some key factors for their wedding.

She told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “A wedding is a two-person thing. So we would have to decide what it looks like. But I do know that I want it to have a baby-blue scheme and I need to help Chris make the playlist.

“Otherwise, it’ll be all songs I don’t know! He likes to educate me on music. He loves The 1975 and all these boy bands, but I don’t know any of them as they are British. Give me some NSYNC or Backstreet Boys!

“At the end of the day, we have a very public life, but we are still two humans who love each other very much. So as much as we love to share stuff, we always like to keep some stuff to ourselves, too.”

JoJo also insisted she doesn’t care that people think their romance is fake as she knows how serious she and Chris are about each other.

She said: “It’s so true that people are obsessed with it. “It’s funny, a lot of people think that it’s fake. And I can see where people would go: ‘Ahh, it’s too good to be true. That’s too perfect.’ No, trust me, I agree with them. It is too perfect. It’s magic. But it’s real.

“So the best thing to do is just sit back and laugh, because it’s so obviously not fake. It’s not even worth fighting it.

“Of course it’s hard [hearing criticism], but I’ve had to deal with so much in my life that I’m now at the point where I think: ‘You know what? All good.’

“At the end of the day, I’m able to chuck my phone down and I have the most real thing I’ve ever had in my life in front of me. People are going to say things, but it doesn’t get to me because it’s so far from the truth.”

While JoJo’s ex Kath Ebbs has been scathing about the pair, JoJo admitted it just makes her happy she discovered Kath was not the one for her.

She said: ““I’m just lucky enough that I saw things when I did. I could have spent more time in my life being in a bad place. And I’d rather not do that. It’s interesting. . . It’s funny to see what people do for attention.”