JoJo Siwa has "never second guessed" her feelings for Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa is happy with Chris Hughes

The Karma singer is dating the former Love Island contestant - who she met on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother in May - and she hasn't been paying attention to the criticism she's received for now declaring she identifies as queer, rather than lesbian, because she knows she is in the "right position" with her personal life.

She told E! News: “I don't need to explain myself because I feel so in the right position.

“I feel so content with my happiness, and I feel so relaxed and at ease with where I'm at. I feel so happy and peaceful that the love I feel is so real and so in front of me.”

The 22-year-old singer thinks she "radiates" with happiness because she is so content with Chris.

She said: "I just feel pure and I feel joyous, and I don't feel like I have to give off any sort of energy. I just radiate right now. I am the most put together that I've ever been.

“‘Serendipity’ is a beautiful way to explain it, because it came when I was least looking for it.”

JoJo - who ended her relationship with Kath Ebbs when she left the Big Brother house - admitted she can't "imagine [her] world without sweet Christopher boy" and she can't imagine life without him.

Asked what drew her to him, she said: “Two things: I have no idea and absolutely everything.

“After Big Brother, there was no other way. It was so crystal clear. We get along very, very well. We have so much fun together. We understand each other very well. We complement each other very well. We're patient with each other very well.

“When I think about him, I'm full of pure joy, and when I speak about him, I'm full of pure joy.”

Even though the pair previously insisted they were just "platonic soulmates", JoJo admitted earlier this month she and Chris, 32, are now more than friends and she couldn't be happier.

Asked if their bond is platonic or romantic, JoJo paused for some time before she told The Guardian newspaper: “It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

JoJo dismissed speculation her relationship with Chris is a "PR stunt".

She said: “Clearly, you’ve never been around us. I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”