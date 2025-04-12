Jon Hamm has “forgotten” whether he should be nervous about hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Jon Hamm has ‘forgotten’ whether he should be nervous about hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

The actor, 54, is preparing to make a long-awaited return to the show on Saturday (12,04.25) night, when he will be fronting the late-night sketch series for the first time in over a decade – marking his fourth appearance on the iconic programme.

He told People ahead of his comeback: “It’s funny. It’s been 15 years since I hosted, so I’ve forgotten — am I supposed to be nervous yet? I don't remember.”

He added: “I’m very much looking forward to it. It's a tremendous honor to be asked back.”

His return comes after the ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary.

Jon added: “It’s such a unique thing to do in our industry, and in television, and obviously, with the 50th anniversary being what it was, and I was a big part of that too, that was very cool.

“I’m just so honored to be a part of that family, for sure. It’s really, really cool.”

Jon’s last hosting appearance was in October 2010, following his debut on the show in 2008.

Since then, he has become best known for his role as Don Draper on the critically acclaimed ‘Mad Men’. When asked about his gratitude toward ‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels, Jon explained how his early experiences with the show helped propel his career.

He added: “I really credit none other than Lorne Michaels for offering me a (chance to) host ‘Saturday Night Live’ (for the first time) to really get the sense of, well, I do have a funny side to me.

“Most of the people who knew me before they knew me for ‘Mad Men’ knew that was the predominant side of me.

“So Lorne gave me that opportunity, which led to ‘30 Rock’, which led to ‘Bridesmaids’, which led to a lot of other gigs in the Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Lorne Michaels universe.”

Jon’s return to ‘SNL’ brings him one step closer to joining the elite “Five-Timers Club”, a prestigious group of those who have hosted the show five times or more.

The actor joked about his current ‘SNL’ presenting status: “I’m in the Fantastic Four. I've coined that term.”