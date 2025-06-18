Jon Hamm had a childhood crush on Jaclyn Smith and Farrah Fawcett.

Jon Hamm reveals his celebrity childhood crushes

The 51-year-old actor has admitted he took a fancy to the two Charlie's Angels stars when he was younger, and he couldn't resist approaching Jaclyn when they were at an event together.

Asked who he had a crush on growing up, he told W Magazine: "Farrah Fawcett from Charlie’s Angels. Actually, Jaclyn Smith was my favorite Angel.

"I met her about five years ago, and I did the thing that I hate when people do — I came up to her and said, 'I have to say hello. I’m sorry.'

"She couldn’t have been more pleasant, and she couldn’t have been more gorgeous."

Despite the Mad Men star being a big name in his own right, he admitted he still gets starstruck meeting other celebrities.

He added: "For sure. Jeff Bridges, most recently. I got to work with him in 2018 on Bad Times at the El Royale.

"It was a bucket list moment for me. I had been a fan of his since I was a kid.

"Everybody loves him as the Dude, but I just remember seeing him and another crush of mine, Cybill Shepherd, in The Last Picture Show. That's one of my favorite movies of all time."

Meanwhile, Jon opened up on the admiration he has for reality TV stars, noting that his wife has got him into the Real Housewives franchise.

He said: "My wife turned me on to a lot of these shows, and now I've befriended Andy Cohen, and I get it.

"Beverly Hills, New Jersey, New York — I'll sit there and I will watch it with glee.

"Are they bad actors? I wouldn't want to see them in a fictional thing, but they're good at being themselves on those shows."

And Jon insisted he would never want to swap his life as an actor to simply be himself on screen in that way.

He added: "I can't imagine what that must be like. I wouldn't trade places with them for all the money in the world."