Jonathan Bailey "nearly didn’t audition" for Bridgerton.

The 37-year-old actor has starred on the hit Netflix show since 2020 - but Jonathan was actually keen to take a career break before he committed himself to the project.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I got sent it and I nearly didn’t audition.

"At that time, I was really done. I just needed to go and experience the world."

However, Jonathan's attitude changed completely after he read the script.

He said: "I remember just being like, ‘Wow, this is going to be massive.’"

Jonathan found shooting Bridgerton to be an "all-encompassing" experience, and he actually welcomed returning to his theatre roots in recent years.

The actor - who returned to London's West End after the second season of Bridgerton - explained: "When you go and film something like Bridgerton, and you say goodbye to your friends, your family, it’s all-encompassing.

"I read an interview with Walton Goggins where he was saying he was glad that even now White Lotus didn’t happen to him 10 years ago because he wouldn’t have known what to do with that. And I just feel that maybe Bridgerton was just a smidge quicker than I was prepared for.

"Going back to theatre, working with people that I know, that has helped."

Jonathan starred alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the Wicked movie in 2024. But the actor doesn't have any intention of quitting Bridgerton.

He said: "I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature.

"There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it."

Jonathan actually approaches Bridgerton from the point of view of a fan.

The actor shared: "I know how much I love long-running series. I know how important familiarity of character and story and consistency is in these long-running series."

Meanwhile, Jonathan recently revealed that he would find it "hard to say no" if he was asked to be the next James Bond.

Asked on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Radio 2 if he would "want" to be Bond, Jonathan replied: "I don't ... I am not sure ... I don't know.

"I really, honestly, I mean ... it would be hard to say no."