Jonathan Joss' husband feels the actor was the victim of a "hate crime".

Jonathan Joss died aged 59

The 'King of the Hill' star was shot dead in San Antonio over the weekend, and Tristan Kern de Gonzales, his husband, has rubbished the police's suggestion that the murder wasn't related to Jonathan's sexual orientation.

In a video posted on TikTok, he said: "I’m gonna keep talking about, not only what happened on the day of my husband’s death, but also, we’re gonna share just everything about Jonathan and everything that he stood for."

Tristan disputed the outcome of a police investigation, and insisted that he "won’t be silenced".

He said: "We won’t stop talking about this. I'm not going to let the San Antonio Police Department or anyone else silence the fact that this was a hate crime, and I just won’t be silenced.

"I may not be as loud as my husband, but I carry his strength with me. I won’t stop fighting for what I know is right and for my love."

Jonathan was shot dead on Saturday (31.05.25), aged 59, and Tristan announced his passing via a post on social media.

He wrote on Facebook: "My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home. That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done.

"Throughout that time we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic.

"When we returned to the site to check our mail we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw.

"While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.

"Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life.

"Jonathan is my husband. He gave me more love in our time together than most people ever get. We were newlyweds. We picked Valentines Day. We were in the process of looking for a trailer and planning our future.

"He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other."

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez has been charged with first-degree murder.