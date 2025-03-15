Jonathan Majors has claimed he was sexually abused by both men and women from the age of nine.

Jonathan Majors claims he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child

The 35-year-old actor - who was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, choreographer Grace Jabbari, in 2024 - revealed he has been in therapy since his conviction, where he delved into memories of his childhood trauma.

Speaking about life after his father left the family home when Jonathan was eight years old, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter: "My pop is a very beautiful man, very gentle, but had some qualities that were not complementary to family life. He was the best dad until he wasn’t. And when he wasn’t, he was gone.

"I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was nine. From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f***** up."

Majors explained that he only recently told his mother about the abuse, and she told him how sorry she was for not being able to protect him.

He said: "I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family.’"

Jonathan insisted that processing the abuse has helped him to come to terms with his own actions in the past.

He said: “There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself.”

Jonathan is attempting a career comeback after being found guilty of two charges in relation to an alleged altercation with Jabbari in 2023.

He was found guilty of assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury and harassment in the second degree, after the trial.

Majors and Meagan Good, who began dating in spring 2023, got engaged in November 2024.