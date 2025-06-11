Josh Allen "made the right" when he married Hailee Steinfeld.

Josh Allen has opened up about marrying Hailee Steinfeld

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 29, exchanged vows with the actress at a ceremony in Malibu, California last month and he's now opened up about married life - revealing getting married was the "the most important decision" of his life and he "made the right one" when he wed his "best friend".

When asked about his achievements in 2025, Josh told reporters at a press conferencce: "They've all been big. None other than marrying my best friend.

"She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff, that was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one."

The couple were first linked romantically back in 2023 and went on to announce their engagement in an Instagram post last November before tying the knot in Malibu on May 31.

The pair previously opened up about their engagement with Hailee revealing the NFL star's proposal caught her by surprise.

Asked if she suspected that Josh would pop the question, the Sinners star told Who What Wear: "Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know'."

She added of the proposal: "It was magical. That's the word."

Hailee was also delighted that Josh made sure that she was dressed appropriately for the occasion.

She said: "I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have to cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'"

Josh recently described how he was really "proud" of Hailee following her starring role in the critically acclaimed horror movie 'Sinners' after he joined her at the film's premiere in New York.

During a press conference for the Bills, he said: "It was awesome. It was a different world, a very cool experience.

"I'm so excited for her and so proud of her. It's getting some great reviews, it's a fantastic movie ... so go watch it ... I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. That was her moment and I'm so glad she got to shine."