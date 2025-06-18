Josh Allen has enjoyed a "good offseason" after marrying Hailee Steinfeld.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot in May

The 29-year-old sports star and Hailee, 28, tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in California at the end of May, and Josh has revealed that he's currently enjoying his summer break, ahead of the new NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills star - who got engaged to Hailee in 2024 - told People: "I’ve golfed a lot. That was pretty cool. I golfed at Augusta after the Masters.

"I will mention that I did get married and that was the most important part. Yeah, it's been a good offseason."

Josh is widely recognised as one of the best players in the NFL, but he feels as though there's still room for some improvement.

The sports star said: "In the last couple of years, I've really gotten my diet down and feel like that's in a good spot, but I still found myself up at 11:30, midnight still up.

"I feel like if I can get my diet down as well as my sleep down, then sky's the limit in terms of what I can do throughout the day and on the field."

Meanwhile, Josh recently gushed that he made "the right" decision in marrying Hailee, describing the actress as his "best friend".

Asked about his achievements in 2025, Josh told reporters at a press conference: "They've all been big. None other than marrying my best friend.

"She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff, that was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one."

The loved-up couple previously opened up about their engagement, with Hailee revealing that the sport star's proposal caught her by surprise.

Asked if she suspected that Josh would pop the question, Hailee told Who What Wear: "Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know'."

The Hollywood star admitted that she loved everything about the proposal.

Hailee - who began dating Josh back in May 2023 - shared: "It was magical. That's the word."