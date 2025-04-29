Josh Duhamel thinks it is "great" for his children that they have moved off-grid.

The 52-year-old actor has 11-year-old son Axl with ex-wife Fergie, as well as 15-month-old Shepherd with his current wife Audra Mari, and insisted that moving to a cabin in Minnesota has allowed his kids to learn things they never would have had the chance to in Los Angeles.

He told Fox News Digital: "We had a tree that fell over in the winter. We had to go out there and cut it up and put it in the back of the side-by-side and go stack the wood. He's not doing that in Los Angeles, you know, and he sort of does it begrudgingly, but he's going to be grateful because one day he's going to have to do all this stuff, you know, and I think that it's these little lessons.

"Shepherd is 15 months, he's going to be doing the same thing, and I think that these things just help contribute, because we're 40 miles from anything here, there's nothing. We have to pretty much fend for ourselves when we're out here. So these kids need to learn how to do this stuff, and they're not going to get to do that in L.A.

"So, for that reason alone, I think it's great. Plus they just love it. They have buddies out here, they get to, you know, go jet skiing and tubing and all those things that you do on a lake."

The former 'All My Children' star has also noted that his "blood pressure drops" as soon as he gets home now and is able to just "figure out" the basics of survival.

He said: "Something happens as soon as I get out here, my blood pressure drops. It's not about my phone. It's not about anything else other than making sure we got what we need to survive. It's not like we're living hand to mouth. We make sure we have enough groceries and stuff. Yesterday, we came out here, the septic tank was frozen. We had to figure out how to get it unfrozen so that we had water. I can't just call up some dude to come out and do it. It's just us. So we got to figure it out."