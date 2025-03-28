Joshua Jackson's daughter isn't impressed by his fame and success.

Joshua Jackson starred on the hit teen drama

The 46-year-old actor - who has Juno, four, with his estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith - has revealed that his daughter is "totally uninterested" in his work life.

Joshua told E! News: "I don't know that she really knows what famous is.

"She knows I do make believe for a living, and she is totally uninterested in what I do. Like completely."

Despite this, Joshua is loving his experience of fatherhood.

The Hollywood star - who married Jodie in 2019 - shared: "My God, at that age, every couple of days she's a new kid. Truly, the big milestone has been this entire year. She started school."

Joshua is best known for playing Pacey Witter in the hit teen drama 'Dawson's Creek' between 1998 and 2003. But the actor has claimed that he won't allow Juno to watch the show "until she's in college".

Asked when he'll allow his daughter to watch 'Dawson's Creek', Joshua replied: "The thing is, she would have to be a teenager.

"But then I don't need her to watch me being a teenager when she's a teenager, because she's going to get all sorts of ideas. So she'll probably have to wait until she's in college."

Meanwhile, Joshua recently revealed that he's having a "hard" time rebuilding his home after the Los Angeles wildfires.

The actor is eager to reconstruct his home in Topanga Canyon, following the devastating wildfires that hit California earlier this year, but Joshua admits that it's a difficult process.

He told 'Extra': "I'm just at the very beginning of it, so it is going to be a process, but I have my plans in with L.A. County and hopefully they turn those around pretty quickly and we can get into the building phase.

"It's hard, and a lot of people are going through it and everybody's going through it in their own way.

"For me, there was no question of rebuilding, and I want to build a place for me and my daughter that will still, quick enough that it will still be her childhood home, so I'm just on it, trying to push my way through."