Joshua Jackson "ideally" wants his daughter's time to be split "exactly equally" between himself and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Joshua Jackson wrote to Jodie Turner-Smith to share his objections

The former Dawson's Creek star has filed a motion asking the court to intervene in a dispute over where four-year-old Juno will go to school, and as part of his submission, an emotional note he had written to his former spouse, in which he objected to the youngster being away from him for weeks at a time, was included.

According to Us Weekly, Joshua wants Juno to stay at her current school because the one Jodie wants to send her to is further away from his current home, and he also objected to the Queen + Slim star's plan to take their daughter to London for five weeks while she is working overseas.

He wrote: “Thank you for your quick response. I am happy that we are having this dialogue and look forward to coming to an agreement together that balances all of [Juno’s] needs to provide her with the best outcome possible.

“I am open to Juno being with you any time you may be able to return to Los Angeles [during your time working in London]. I don’t think it’s good for Juno to go for as long as you have proposed without seeing either parent, whenever it is reasonably possible for us to avoid without putting undue stress on Juno.

“At this age four weeks is an eternity to her. I understand why you are willing to agree to have Juno be based in Los Angeles during that time, it reduces the stress of air travel and time zone shifting on her.”

The 46-year-old actor disagreed with Jodie's claim that Juno wouldn't have any time with him for six weeks.

He wrote: “Thankfully this summer I have the ability to travel, thereby reducing the need for Juno to incur additional travel while still being able to provide her with a frequent, continuing and meaningful contact with both parents.

“I think that maximizing that frequent, continuing and meaningful contact should be our guiding light [through] all of these conversations and planning of parenting time. Juno needs both of us. Ideally exactly equally.”

Joshua went on to raise issues with Jodie's planned trip to Morocco with their daughter.

He wrote: “I do not agree for Juno to travel with you to Morocco. I will need much more information, dates, places, hotels, security, your work [schedule] etc and a meaningful discussion with [you] prior to considering any specific travel to Morocco or anywhere else for that matter.”

The point saw the Doctor Odyssey star raise an "issue" he claimed had happened last year when Jodie had "let me know about your travel plans with her only after Juno was on her way to London or already there.”

The note also addressed research Jodie had presented about biracial children and their relationship with their mother.

Joshua wrote: “I have read some articles about this, but I am always willing to educate myself further if you can send me some links or citations. I am already in agreement that the mother/daughter relationship is of huge importance.

"I recognise that there are areas of Juno’s experience that I cannot touch or speak to from my own experience.

“I hope you agree that the father/daughter relationship is also of huge importance.”