Joshua Jackson believes it was "really stupid" to bring his daughter to the set of 'Karate Kid: Legends'.

The 46-year-old actor took his five-year-old daughter Juno out to Montreal, Canada - where the Sony Pictures family-action flick was shot - so she could see his brother, but the trip caused Juno to have nightmares after she watched her dad get "beat up" in a fighting scene.

The Hollywood star told People: "She came out to visit Montreal for five, six days because my brother lives up there, it was a family trip and I brought her on set the day that we were doing the fight scene.

"That was really dumb.

"She did not like seeing her dad get beat up. So I don't think I'll watch it with her in the theatrical run, but within a couple years I think we'll be OK."

Joshua is excited and proud that Juno will be graduating from Transitional Kindergarten in a few weeks' time, and he is already looking ahead to their summer.

The actor said: "She graduates from school or from [Transitional Kindergarten] TK in a couple of weeks, and then we got some summer camp and we'll figure it out after that."

Joshua has Juno with his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith, and he previously opened up about their co-parenting relationship.

The movie star - who was married to Jodie between 2019 and 2023 - explained that he was "getting an opportunity to experience a father’s love" in a way that he never experienced it.

During an appearance on the 'Dinner's on Me' podcast, Joshua shared: "I am surprised at how much of the experience of fatherhood is self-healing.

"It’s my job, shared with my ex-wife, to do everything we can to nurture you, cultivate you, and give you all the tools you need in life. But man, it is not lost on me that I am getting an opportunity to experience a father’s love in a way that I never experienced it."