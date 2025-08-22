Joss Stone wants to have a "cup of tea" with the men convicted of planning to rob and kill her.

Joss Stone wants answers from the men convicted of plotting to rob and kill her

The 38-year-old singer has confessed she is still searching for "answers" more than a decade after the murder plot was foiled by police and she longs for an explanation from Kevin Liverpool and Junior Bradshaw, who were both sentenced to prison after being found guilty on charges of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to rob.

During an appearance on the Nicky Byrne HQ podcast, Joss said: "It's traumatic because, of course, that is a horrible thing to have happened - but it didn't happen. The idea that somebody would want to chop you up into small pieces and put you in a little bag is a bit jarring ...

"But luckily, they didn't get there. They didn't hurt me ...

"'I just hope that they are okay and healed. It's a weird feeling because it's hard to not feel sorry for people that are in that space. It's also hard to not feel sorry for the mother of those people ...

"I still don't even know if they were p***** off at me or if they were hired by someone that was p***** off at me. Who knows? ...

"I don't have a lot of answers. I hope they didn't try and do that because they didn't like a song or something, but I'll never know. I would like to ask…

"It's one of those niggling things. I'm just like: 'Can we just have a cup of tea? Can we just talk about it?"

Joss was not made aware of the plot to attack her at her home in Devon, Englad in 2011 until after the two men were arrested, and the singer says she remained scared for her safety for a long time and ended up leaving the house and never going back

She went on to say: "That did make me feel really uncomfortable in that house as well, which is the house I grew up in,' she recalled. 'I woke up one morning in that place and I said to [husband] Cody: 'I don't want to come back here ever.' And we never did ...

"Now I'm very wary of everything because I've got children. So I always lock the doors, whereas before I never did."

The couple have been living in America with their four children, but they are planning to move back to the UK so the singer can be closer to her family.

She added: "'I have my babies now and my eldest baby needs to go to school. Also now there's four of them, I really need my mum! You've got to have a village to bring kids up. Can't do it on your own ...

"We have our lovely neighbours [in the US] and that's great, but it doesn't make up for my mum and my sister. We like to have a pedestrian vibe, to walk everywhere, and to live near enough to each other that you can pop over for a glass of wine. It's a different vibe."

However, Joss is adamant she is no longer living in fear.

She added: "You can laugh at it, you can cry at it, you can be angry about it, you can feel empathy. But I think it's just the universe's way of saying, look after yourself, look after your babies, look after your bubble. And that's it. There's going to be crazies."