Julia Roberts' beloved dog has died.

The 'Pretty Woman' actress adopted Myrtle from a rescue centre as a pup in 2006 but she revealed on Friday (16.05.25) that the pooch, who she hailed a "legend", had passed away.

Sharing a photo of her dog on Instagram, Julia, 57, wrote: "Our Myrtle. A Legend. 2006-2025 [crown emoji] (sic)"

Jennifer Aniston was among those to send her condolences.

She commented on the post: "I’m so so sorry [bandaged heart emoji] I love you all and always here [rainbow and paw print emojis] (sic)"

Julia's husband Daniel Moder - with whom she has twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and Henry, 17, as well as another dog named Lou - also paid tribute to their canine companion.

Sharing a picture of Myrtle on his own Instagram account, he wrote: "The definition of Fierce Loyalty, even if she bit the pizza man once. RIP Mytlle…aka Myrtle Von Mertzenberger.(sic)"

Julia had been seen out and about with Myrtle a number of times over the year and the dog even appeared alongside the 'Notting Hill' actress for her Chopard Loves Cinema campaign in 2023.

The 'Money Monster' actress recently admitted she feels "lucky" to have enjoyed years of career success before starting her family.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: “Well, I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier.

“So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years.

“And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn’t have to pick one or the other.

You didn’t have to make the choice. Of either/or.

“So it was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life.

“And so, because I have girlfriends who were having to juggle being at work and having to go into the bathroom, and you know, get out that breast pump, I sort of went through that with them by proxy. To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time.”

Despite saying she loved staying at home when she was raising her kids, Julia stressed she thinks it’s important her children saw her going back to work.

She added when asked if family always comes before her career: “Yes, of course. But then there’s also something to my kids seeing that my creative life is meaningful to me.

“I want them to understand that. Going outside of the house and being creative is really important and vital.

“And it doesn’t take away from my love of home. It’s another level of my life.”