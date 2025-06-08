Julianne Hough has undergone egg freezing treatment for the third time.

Julianne Hough has had her eggs frozen

The Dancing With the Stars co-presenter - who revealed in 2008 she has endometriosis, a condition where tissue grows outside of the womb lining - thinks it is important to be transparent about her fertility journey in the hope she can help other women.

She wrote on Instagram: "I just want to take a moment to say thank you to Dr. Carolyn Alexander and the incredible team at SCRC. Navigating fertility is never simple, especially with endometriosis and my own personal timeline and hopes around having children… but with them, I’ve always felt safe, supported, and fully informed.

"This is my third round of egg freezing and I know it’s not always the most comfortable thing to talk about, let alone share publicly. But I’ve realized how important it is to open up about these things. Women all over the world are quietly walking into doctors’ offices, making huge, brave decisions about their bodies and their futures. It’s one of the most vulnerable experiences… physically, emotionally, and for sure hormonally.

"If sharing just a small piece of my journey helps someone feel less alone, or inspires them to ask questions and explore what’s right for them, then I feel like it’s worth it. I truly couldn’t be more grateful for this team who’s been with me since my second endometriosis laparoscopy surgery back in 2017… they’ve been like family ever since [yellow heart emoji] (sic)"

The 36-year-old dancer accompanied the post with a video documenting the process, which included her injecting her stomach to stimulate her folicles to produce more eggs, and also a "trigger shot" to release them.

On the sixth day of the process, she said: "Just woke up, hormones are kicking in, my boobs are getting bigger, everything is happening."

She also showed her bloated stomach, a side effect from the treatment.

She said: "Look. It's like a little pregger belly. Cutie."