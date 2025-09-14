Julianne Moore still likes to do "a little bit of work" on her days off.

The 64-year-old actress has revealed that her ideal day off would include a mixture of acting and relaxation.

In an interview with People, Julianne said: "I like a little bit of everything.

"A perfect day is not having to get up too early and drink my coffee, and read the news and answer my emails.

"Then I would also have time maybe to do some yoga and then have dinner with my family, and then watch something that I enjoy and go to bed."

Adding that she can't help but fit in "a little bit of work", the Still Alice actress said: "Maybe I shoot something or I'm working on a script, or I'm learning something."

Julianne - who has son Caleb, 27, and daughter Liv, 23, with her husband Bart Freundlich - explained how she has discovered how to make more time for her health now she has grown older.

The Oscar-winning star said: "When you're younger, you don't think about much at all. I mean, you really feel impervious to everything, and to anything health and wellness related. But I think, the more life you've accrued, the more precious it becomes."

Moore explained that this approach is even more important because she is both a mother and wife.

The Boogie Nights star said: "You have more people that you're taking care of, you have more people that you love, and you realise that you depend on your body, and if something goes wrong with your body, then it really affects your function."

Julianne has enjoyed a prolific acting career over the past four decades and explained that the craft of her profession is the most appealing element of the job.

She said: "The best part of my job is the actual working, is the doing of it, because that's what keeps me coming back. I like that creative experience. I like going in somewhere and building it with a group of people."

Meanwhile, Julianne revealed earlier this year that she rejects acting roles that involve lots of filming outdoors because she is frightened of getting sunburnt.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "I have, on occasion, turned things down if it’s something that was taking place outside, like, all the time with no shade.

"'Guess what? We’re shooting at the beach every single day!’ That would be tough. I would incinerate."