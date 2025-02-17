Julianne Moore is in "great shock" after learning her book has been banned by the Trump Administration.

The 64-year-old actress published the children's book 'Freckleface Strawberry' almost 20 years ago but cannot understand why it will no longer be available in schools run by the Department of Defense, especially given her military background,

She wrote on Instagram: "It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, 'Freckleface Strawberry', has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense. 'Freckleface Strawberry' is a semi-autobiographical story about a seven-year-old girl who dislikes her freckles but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different 'just like everybody else'.""It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community.

"I am particularly stunned because I am a proud graduate of Frankfurt American High School a #DOD school that once operated in Frankfurt, Germany. I grew up with a father who is a Vietnam veteran and spent his career in the #USArmy. I could not be prouder of him and his service to our country.

"It is galling for me to realize that kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a @dodea_edu school will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own.

The 'Boogie Nights' star - who has Caleb, 27, and 22-year-old Liv with husband Bart Freundlich - doesn't understand wat is so controversial" about the storybook and has been "truly saddened" by the decision to ban it.

She said: "And I can’t help but wonder what is so controversial about this picture book that cause it to be banned by the US Government. I am truly saddened and never thought I would see this in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right. Thank you to @penamerica for bringing this to my attention."