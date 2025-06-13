Julianne Moore turns down jobs which involve a lot of filming outdoors because she's scared of getting sunburnt.

The 64-year-old Hollywood actress has admitted her pale skin often becomes a factor in her decision-making when looking at prospective movie roles because she doesn't want to be forced to film outside with no shade because she would "incinerate".

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I have, on occasion, turned things down if it’s something that was taking place outside, like, all the time with no shade.

"‘Guess what? We’re shooting at the beach every single day!’ That would be tough. I would incinerate."

Julianne has Scottish heritage through her mother, who moved from the UK to the US as a young girl, and she admits her mom's roots played a big part in her own childhood.

She added: "Many of us have parents who were from somewhere else, so that meant your parents had different customs or languages.

"My mother felt very different from the American mothers I knew. She had an accent. She cooked different things: nothing weird, just roast beef, for instance. We had little kilts. I had my hair braided and American mothers didn’t do that."

Julianne - who is mother to Caleb, 27, and Liv, 23, with husband Bart Freundlich - also revealed she bonded with her The Room Next Door co-star Tilda Swinton over their shared heritage.

She added: "I love her. She’s Scottish and I’m Scottish-American. We both have red hair. Our children – her twins and my oldest – are the same age. And both of our sons have red beards. Isn’t that funny?"

One of Julianne's latest roles is in new movie Echo Valley opposite Sydney Sweeney, 27, as her onscreen daughter and she's praised her co-star as "so talented" and revealed they had a lot of "fun"on the shoot.

She told Extra: "Sydney’s so terrific, she’s so available, she’s so professional, she’s so talented, and we just had a really good time, you know, building the relationship and being with each other.

"I think we’re aware of how important this relationship is, the mother-daughter bond, and how much it can hold, how elastic it is, and how far you can push it with each other.

"It can be volatile, especially when kids are younger, when girls are teenagers and you realise they've had this tremendous history. But it was fun. I think we were able to match each other's energy, and we really enjoyed each other's company, and it worked."