A juror in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial has been dismissed.

The 55-year-old rapper is more than a month into his federal trial for charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking but last week, lead prosecutor Maurene Comey requested one of the jurors be dismissed for a "lack of candour".

And while US District Judge Arun Subramanian had initially said on Friday (13.06.25) he was unsure an inquiry was needed, on further review, he has concluded the 41-year-old man had given inconsistent answers regarding his residency, having alluded to living in both the Bronx and New Jersey.

The judge said he had "concerns about his candour and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the panel.”

The trial is taking place in Manhattan, meaning jurors must be residents of the Southern District of New York, which includes Manhattan, the Bronx, and parts of the Hudson Valley.

The judge has dismissed the juror and he will be replaced with an alternate, a 57-year-old architect from Westchester County, who is white.

The defense had argued against the juror's dismissal, with one of Combs' attorneys, Alexandra Shapiro, claiming the attempt to have him removed was a "thinly veiled effort to dismiss" a Black member of the panel, and another lawyer, Xavier Donaldson arguing dismissal would make the jury less diverse.

The identity of the jurors - eight men and four women - are not being made public, but their ages range from their 30s to their 70s. Six alternates were also chosen, of which four are men and two women.

The Bad Boy records founder has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

If convicted, he faces between 15 years and life in prison.

Earlier this month, the judge warned Diddy to stop "nodding" in the direction of the jury after he was allegedly seen doing so during the testimony of Bryana Bongolan, a friend of his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

During a lunch break while the jury were out of the court room, Judge Subramanian told Combs' attorneys: "I was very clear there should be no facial expressions to the jury, and I could not have been clearer.

"There was a line of questioning where your client was nodding vigorously and looking at the jury ... [This was] absolutely unacceptable ...

"This can't continue or I will give a limiting instruction you won't like, or other measures including barring your client from the courtroom. Do you understand?"

Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo told the judge it will not happen again.