Jussie Smollett felt "extremely emasculated" after his hate crime scandal.

Jussie Smollett has reflected on being an victim of an alleged hate crime

The Empire star has alleged he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019, but got sentenced to 150 days in jail in March 2022 after being found guilty of lying about being a victim of a racist and homophobic attack and making a false police report.

His convictions were overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court after his legal team lodged an appeal.

The 43-year-old actor felt like he was being "eulogised" online in the immediate aftermath of his original allegations.

In Netflix's upcoming documentary The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, he said: "I felt like I had died, and I was alive to see — and what people were saying was so kind, but it was too much for me.

"It made me very uncomfortable. It made me extremely embarrassed. It made me feel extremely emasculated."

Smollett has always maintained his innocence, insisting "there was no hoax" and that he was the target of a hate crime.

In a lengthy statement explaining why he decided to settle, Smollett penned: “Over six years ago, after it was reported I had been jumped, City Officials in Chicago set out to convince the public that I willfully set an assault against myself.

"This false narrative has left a stain on my character that will not soon disappear. These officials wanted my money and wanted my confession for something I did not do.

"Today, it should be clear.... They have received neither. The decision to settle the civil lawsuit was not the most difficult one to make.

"After repeatedly refusing to pay the City, I was presented with an opportunity to make a charitable donation in exchange for the case being dismissed."

Smollett donated $50,000 to Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts (BBF), which is focused on helping nurture "self expression, creativity and exploration of the arts for Chicago youth".

He continued: “Though I was exonerated by the Illinois Supreme Court in a unanimous decision and the civil case will now be dismissed, I'm aware that it will not change everyone's mind about me or the attack I experienced.

"However, despite arduous and expensive attempts to punish me, I am innocent in the eyes of God and our criminal justice system. What I have to do now is move forward.

“I will continue creating my art, fighting passionately for causes I hold dear and defending my integrity and family name with the truth.”