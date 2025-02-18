Tyla says fame has robbed her of a normal life and she can't go anywhere without security now.

Tyla on the cover of Vogue, photographed by Rafael Pavarotti

The 23-year-old singer got her break after releasing single 'Water" in July 2023 which became a major hit, partly thanks to a viral dance to the track that became a major trend on TikTok.

Although Tyla is grateful to have her music recognised and have so many fans she has had to sacrifice her privacy and doing regular things like ordering food at a Nando's restaurant.

Speaking to British Vogue as their March issue cover star, Tyla - who was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti for the magazine - said: "I just miss being able to walk. Or sit in the park. Or go to Nando’s.

"[The last time she tried, she went to order] and they all started singing ‘Make me sweat...’”

The South African pop star - who made history in 2024 by winning the inaugural Grammy for Best African Music Performance for 'Water', beating the likes of Burna Boy and Davido to the award - was branded "entitled" at the MTV Music Video Awards after she got her rap star friend Lil Nas X to hold her trophy as she delivered her acceptance speech.

She said: "When people were telling me I’m entitled, I was very confused because I was just asking Lil Nas, who is a friend, to help me hold it while I was giving the speech.

"Guys, those awards are very heavy!

"And at that moment, I had an important message.

"I really didn’t want to be focused on struggling to hold this award.”

Tyla always goes to the recording studio with someone to ensure she can never be compromised as a woman in the music business in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Asked if her parents Sharleen and Sherwin Seethal were concerned about the young female singer as she took her first steps into the music industry, Tyla said: “Always, my parents have always been very protective.

"Even before ‘Water’, I would never go to the studio alone. I was very careful."

Despite the difficulties that fame brings, the 'Jump' hitmaker is proud of the woman she has become.

She said: "I went to a very white primary school.

“I really hated myself. And then I went to high school, which was predominantly Black and cultured, and that’s where I actually grew to love myself and became really proud of who I am.”

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, February 25.