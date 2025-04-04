Justin Baldoni has urged a judge to reject Ryan Reynolds’ motion to dismiss a $400 million defamation lawsuit.

Arguing the ‘Deadpool’ actor was a key player in an alleged smear campaign. Justin, 41, and his company, Wayfarer Studios, filed a legal response on Tuesday (01.04.25) April that has just now come to light, insisting Ryan, 48, should not be removed from the lawsuit.

The filing, submitted to Judge Lewis J. Liman, argued: “The FAC specifically alleges ample facts to support the Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him, based on both his direct actions and his liability as a co-conspirator.”

The legal dispute stems from allegations made by Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively, 37, against Justin.

Blake, who starred alongside Baldoni in ‘It Ends With Us’, sued the filmmaker in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni has denied the claims and countersued for defamation and extortion.

A spokesperson for Ryan responded on Wednesday (03.04.25), stating: “They once again claim defamation without alleging who was defamed, what specifically was said, or how anyone suffered actual harm.”

The spokesperson added: “Unlike Mr Baldoni, who built his brand pretending to be a man who is ‘confident enough to listen’ to the women in his life, Ryan Reynolds actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife.”

Ryan’s legal team, led by Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, first sought to dismiss the lawsuit in March, arguing Justin’s case “appears to be based on Mr Reynolds allegedly privately calling Mr Baldoni a ‘predator’, but here’s the problem — that is not defamation unless they can show that Mr Reynolds did not believe that statement to be true.”

Justin’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, dismissed Ryan’s motion to dismiss, claiming: “His fingerprints have been all over this smear campaign against Justin and the Wayfarer team since day one.”

Justin’s latest filing referenced a comment made by Ryan at a press conference in July 2024.

It was: “I’ve realised that I’m too big to fail at this point, so I just crush my enemies and drink their blood.” The remark, made as a joke during a discussion with Hugh Jackman, was cited in an effort to illustrate Justin’s claims.

Meanwhile, Blake has also filed a motion to dismiss Justin’s countersuit, describing it as “vengeful and rambling”.

Justin’s legal team has called her motion “abhorrent”.

The trial is scheduled to begin in March 2026.