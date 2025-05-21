Justin Bieber has apologised to his wife Hailey Bieber for telling her she will "never be on the cover of Vogue" during a "huge fight".

The 31-year-old pop star has revealed he aimed the mean comment at his partner during a heated argument because he felt "disrespected" and wanted to "get even", but he's now said sorry publicly and shared a picture of Hailey's new Vogue cover.

In a post on Instagram, Justin wrote: "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean.

"For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.

"I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

Justin concluded the post by writing: "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken [sic]."

Hailey, 28, features on the cover of the style Bible's summer issue and she opened up to the magazine about the state of her marriage to the 'Baby' singer following months of rumours they were on the rocks following the birth of their son Jack last year.

She said: "Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these b****** are going to be mad."

Hailey also opened up about the challenges of postpartum life and dealing with negative narratives online.

She said: “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult.

"And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf***."

Justin - who married the model in 2018 - also supported his wife in her Vogue interview, praising her for her poise and capabilities in motherhood, fashion and business.

He said: “She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion, and the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy ... I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey."