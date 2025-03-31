Justin Bieber has brought back a nose piercing that has doubled in size since he last wore one.

The 31-year-old singer revealed the new look in a series of online selfies, revealing the fresh piercing after he first debuted a nose stud in 2016 but later removed it.

Now, rather than a single diamond, he is sporting two studs placed closely together.

The singer posted images of himself enjoying a coffee outdoors, lying in bed, and sticking out his tongue before snapping a selfie.

His model wife Hailey Bieber, 28, showed her approval by commenting with a heart eyes emoji.

One fan responded to the shots: “WE ARE SOOO BACK!!! WE GOT THE NOSE PIERCING BACK!!”

But Justin’’s return to facial jewelry has sparked mixed reactions among other fans, with many excited about the updated accessory – while others voicing concerns following his recent cryptic social media posts.

One said: “Praying for you and cheering you on. Here if you need,” while another asked him: “You okay?????”

The renewed focus on Justin’s well-being follows a series of introspective messages he shared online last week.

He write: “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

Later that day, the ‘Ghost’ singer posted a video of himself playing music with a band, captioning it: “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.”

He added: “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

The posts have fuelled rumours about Justin’s mental and physical health.

Justin, who has been in the spotlight since his teenage years, has previously spoken about his struggles with fame and mental health.

In the YouTube documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’, which was released in 2020, he said: "There was times where I was really, really suicidal.

“Like, man, is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent.

“I was just suffering, right? So, I'm just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this."