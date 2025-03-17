Justin Bieber thought he was "drowning" amid the "hate" he felt after being "hurt".

Justin Bieber shared a reflective post on Instagram

The 31-year-old singer - who has been the subject of months of speculation about his physical and mental health - has shared an emotional post in which he reflected on the conflicting feelings he has expressing negative emotions because of his childhood experiences.

He shared a message on his Instagram story which read: “I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it.

“Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?(sic)"

The 'Peaches' hitmaker accompanied the post with SZA's track 'I Hate U'.

Justin's social media admission came days after he told fans he felt like a "fraud" and had struggled with imposter syndrome.

He wrote on Instagram: “People told me my whole life, ‘Wow, Justin, you deserve that’. And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something.

“It made me feel sneaky, like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am... they wouldn’t be saying this.

“I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Last month, the 'Baby' singer's representative slammed speculation about the star's health and insisted rumours Justin - who has seven-month-old son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Bieber - had been using hard drugs were "absolutely not true".

The spokesperson added to TMZ: "[The last year has been] very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Of the stories about his health, they added: "[It's] exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

And recently, Justin declared it's "time to grow up" in a cryptic post in which he admitted he is "not good" at following rules but he's determined to embrace a "life of love" as he follows his Christian faith.

He wrote on Instagram: "It's time to grow up. Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules.”

He added: "I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it. But u don't need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living! God always grants us love! It's one of his promises! Upon receiving God's love! U start to change and start following love.(sic)"