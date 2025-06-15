Justin Bieber has described himself as a dad who is "not to be f**** with".

The 31-year-old pop star is married to model Hailey Bieber, 28, and they have 10-month-old son Jack Blues together, but on Father's Day (15.06.25), he took to Instagram to share the expletive message.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of himself, he wrote on Instagram: "I’m a dad that’s not to be f***** with."

The cryptic post comes just weeks after the Baby hitmaker claimed that he was "tired of transactional posts" in another mysterious statement posted to his 295 million followers onsocial media.

Sharing two black-and-white selfies, he wrote: "Tired of transactional relationships

"If I have to do something to be loved

"That’s not love."

Just a day prior to that, the Sorry singer had hit out at expectations of those who kept pushing him to "work harder".

Alongside a photo of himself with a hand over his head, Justin had written on his Instagram Story: "This is how I feel after people keep telling me there's more work to do after I've given everything I have to give."

"I don't think any of us can handle hearing, ‘You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.’ It's not true.

"I listened to those fools who told me to work harder. And there's no end to trying to earn ur spot in this life because I tried. U have everything u need right now.(sic)"

And Justin stressed the importance of making faith a priority when people seem to "wanna make our life about work so bad."

He wrote in a separate Instagram Story post: "But this life is about God. Loving us so we can love each other. Quit making ur life about work [shaking my head]. God will always inspire you to want to work harder.

"U think if you don't tell people to work hard that they won't. Stop playing God please.

"Conditioning will make u feel like u don't know what the f*** u knew.(sic)"