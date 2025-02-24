Justin Bieber underwent a "very transformative" year and is now focused on the future, according to a representative for the singer.

The 'Baby' star has hit headlines in recent weeks after being pictured looking disheveled and even unfollowing his wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram - which he later blamed on a hacker - but a spokesperson for Bieber is adamant he's doing well and is busy parenting his son Jack, making new music and looking ahead to his 31st birthday on March 1.

A representative for Justin told TMZ.com: "[The last year has been] very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Justin and Hailey married in 2018 and they welcomed their first child, son Jack, last year.

The rep went on to slam false stories about the singer's health and wellbeing, adding: "[It's] exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

It comes after Justin declared it's "time to grow up" in a cryptic post on his Instagram page in which he admitted he is "not good" at following rules but he's determined to embrace a "life of love" as he follows his Christian faith.

Justin wrote: "It's time to grow up. Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules.”

He added: "I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it. But u don't need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living! God always grants us love! It's one of his promises! Upon receiving God's love! U start to change and start following love."

An insider also insisted the pop star is "happier than he has been in a long time".

A source told UsWeekly: "Justin is a happy camper right now, he’s happier than he’s been in a long time ...

"There's no breakdown, and he just really doesn’t care what people think ... And after the rumors he’s doing it out of spite now, he’s just being himself and won’t create a squeaky clean image just because the public wants him to."