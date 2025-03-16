Justin Theroux has married Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Justin Theroux has married Nicole Brydon Bloom.

The 53-year-old actor got engaged to 'Paradise' star, Nicole, 30, in August 2024 after just over a year of dating and now they have actually tied the knot, according to TMZ.

The outlet obtained photos of the couple in Tulum, Mexico, where Justn was seen wearing a cream tuxedo and kissing Nicole as she danced in a traditional wedding dress.

The outlet claimed that the couple had to contend with windy weather conditions but claimed that they had it on "good authority" that the pair are now husband and wife.

The couple were first romantically linked in February 2023, and attended the Venice movie festival to promote his new film ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, which was released in September 2024.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in March at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing matching all-black outfits.

They were also photographed getting cosy on a night out in New York City in August 2023, and next month were spotted getting dinner with Nicole’s parents.

Justin’s exes include ‘Friends’ actress Jennifer Aniston, 55, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2018.

The exes are said to have stayed friendly after their split and were spotted getting dinner together at the Il Cantinori restaurant in New York last April.

Justin told the New York Times about their break-up: “The good news is that was probably the most – I’m choosing my words really carefully – it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity.”

Nicole is best known for playing Caroline Stuyvesant in season two of ‘The Gilded Age’, and has also appeared in ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’, ‘1BR’ and ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’.