Justine Lupe has married her boyfriend Tyson Mason

The 35-year-old actress tied the knot with Tyson in a courthouse ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday (18.02.25), with the couple's happy news confirmed to PEOPLE.

For the ceremony, the couple were joined by their six-month-old daughter, Ellis, and their pet dog.

Justine wore an ivory satin, floor-length dress and carried a small bouquet of flowers, while Tyson donned a black suit.

Ellis was dressed in a frilly white dress, and the pair's pooch ensured he was dressed for the occasion in a mini tuxedo.

The surprise nuptials come around 18 months after the pair began dating.

Last week, Justine took to Instagram to celebrate their baby Ellis turning six months old and showed some love to daddy Tyson.

Posting a selection of images and videos of their daughter and her man, Justine wrote: "SIX MONTHS in the trenches with you and boy oh boy baby you’re the prize."

Justine went Instagram official with Tyson back in August 2023.

The American actress is best known for playing Willa Ferreyra in HBO drama 'Succession', but she has also had roles in 'Nobody Wants This', 'Luckiest Girl Alive', 'Mr. Mercedes' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.